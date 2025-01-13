Delhi Police files FIR against AAP for allegedly posting pictures, videos of PM Modi, Amit Shah on X

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting pictures and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, said the sources. The case has been filed against the AAP in the North Avenue Police Station, they added. The AAP allegedly posted several videos and pictures of the prime minister and the home minister using AI technologies to attack the the Bharatiya Janata Party as part of its poll campaign on social media.

The police action is likely to be another flashpoint in the intense poll battle between the ruling party and the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP keeps alleging that the saffron party is using police and other agencies to weaken their party leaders.

The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.

Illegal Bangladeshis case: AAP MLA questioned by Delhi Police

In another development, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal appeared before Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad after he was issued two notices over his alleged connection with a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The first notice was issued on Saturday, and the second the next day, directing him to appear before the investigating team.

Goyal, who represented Rithala in the outgoing Delhi Assembly, was summoned for questioning after documents seized from the immigrants reportedly bore his signature and seal.

"He appeared before the AATS (Anti-Auto Theft Squad) at 3.30 pm and is being questioned by different teams," a police source said.

According to the police, the case stems from the busting of an illegal immigration racket in December with the arrest of 11 people, including Bangladeshi nationals staying in India illegally. The suspects were allegedly involved in forging documents and creating fake websites to produce fraudulent Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other identification documents.

Police revealed that further investigations and questioning of the arrested accused led to the uncovering of documents with the signature of the AAP MLA.

With the development coming to the fore in midst of the intense battle for the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP has questioned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" over the alleged links of his party MLA to the syndicate facilitating Aadhar and Voter ID cards to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi.

In response, AAP blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the influx of illegal immigrants. AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that it was Shah's failure that Rohingyas settled across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the rest of the country.

The ruling party in Delhi had also alleged that it has become "the BJP's standard operating procedure -- weaponise government agencies to pressure opposition leaders as elections approach, undermining democratic norms".

"The BJP only engages in negative politics -- filing false cases and misusing the state machinery to suppress opposition leaders," the AAP said.

(With PTI inputs)