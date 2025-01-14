Delhi assembly elections: FIR filed against CM Atishi for violating code of conduct, AAP denies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FIR filed against CM Atishi

An FIR was on Tuesday filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for violating the model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly elections. The FIR has been registered under BNS 223 (a) for violation of the Model Code of Conduct over the use of a Government vehicle for political purposes, Delhi Police said. However, the AAP denied the charges and said no such FIR had been registered.

In the meantime, Arvind Kejriwal took to X and said, their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, and gold chains and get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered, but an FIR is immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. He said the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against the entire system as this rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. “Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system,” he said.

This whole incident is being interpreted as a misuse of government resources for political advantage. The complaint stated that after the Delhi election was announced on January 7, a PWD government vehicle was allegedly delivering election campaign materials to the election office of the AAP.

It should be noted that a Kalkaji resident, KS Duggal, lodged a separate complaint with the Govindpuri SHO regarding the matter. The returning officer asked police to take immediate action against South-East Divisional Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar.

Atishi, who is the MLA from Kalkaji, is renominated from the high-profile seat. On the other hand, the BJP has fielded veteran leader and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji.

In the meantime, Atishi is expected to file her nomination for the Kalkaji Assembly constituency today after failing to complete the process on Monday.

Accompanied by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, Atishi conducted a roadshow after paying respects at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar on Monday. The rally then proceeded towards the office of the district election officer, where she intended to file her nomination papers.

However, due to delays during the roadshow, the chief minister instead joined AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting with Election Commission officials at 3 pm, leaving the nomination incomplete.