Delhi airport issues travel advisory for passengers as cold wave grips city, check latest guidelines

Delhi airport issues travel advisory for passengers.

The Delhi airport on Thursday issued a travel advisory on low visibility conditions amod dense fog. The development comes as North India continued to reel under intense cold wave conditions on Thursday, with dense fog blanketing Delhi. In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The authorities further advised passengers to stay informed about flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post added.

However, the Delhi airport said that no flights were affected due to fog, much to the relief of flyers amid the holiday season.

It should be noted that the visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7 am was 500 metres and the airport said that CAT III compliant flights were not affected. The CAT III compliant flights are equipped to land safely during poor visibility conditions.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mild to dense fog in the Delhi-NCR region for December 26 and added that the temperatures are expected to dip further from December 27, with the weather getting colder by December 29.

Earlier in the day, over 18 trains en route to Delhi, including the Duronto Express and the Avadh Assam Express, are running late due to dense fog conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with a thin layer of fog blanketing parts of the city and affecting visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 372 at 8 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, Delhi's AQI was at 360. Specific areas of the city also reported 'very poor' air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 372, Ashok Vihar at 362, and Bawana at 376.

For reference, an AQI between 301 and 400 is categorized as 'very poor,' while levels between 401 and 500 are considered 'severe.'

As temperatures dropped, several residents of the national capital sought shelter in night homes across the city.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Airport authorities issued an advisory cautioning that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance could experience disruptions due to low visibility.

In another post on X, the authorities said, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected." They reiterated their request for passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.

