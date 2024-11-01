Delhi air quality avoids ‘severe’ zone on Diwali, minister praises public compliance | AQI update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle as air quality continues to remain poor, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in New Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai thanked the people of Delhi for largely refraining from bursting firecrackers on Diwali, helping the city's AQI from slipping into the ‘severe’ category. He acknowledged efforts to reduce pollution, although some areas saw partial non-compliance.

Public compliance lauded for improved air quality

Environment Minister Gopal Rai thanked the people of Delhi for their responsible behaviour on Diwali. “Thanks to the responsible actions of many residents who avoided using firecrackers, we managed to avoid a severe AQI reading,” he said, noting that compliance played a key role in maintaining air quality.

Limited use of crackers can lead to further improvements

Lauding most of the community for following the ban, Rai said some were still bursting into flames. He suggested that full compliance with the ban would have resulted in even better air quality.

Government’s dust control initiatives

To improve air quality, the Delhi government launched a dust control project during Diwali. Two portable smoke guns have been used in each assembly district, with heavy spraying of water to reduce dust and prevent pollution, Rai said.

Fresh air severely damaged

Heavy smog blanketed Delhi on Friday morning, with the air quality index dropping to 362—which was rated ‘very poor’—following the widespread use of fireworks during Diwali despite a government ban. Delhi witnessed its most polluted Diwali in three years, recording an average 24-hour AQI on Wednesday.

Pollution levels across city monitoring stations

Pollution levels remained stable across most of the air quality control centres across Delhi, with 37 out of 39 centres classified as 'very poor’ by the AQI. Places like Anand Vihar and Sonia Vihar recorded AQI values ​​close to 400, indicating high levels of air pollution. The city’s PM2.5 levels also exceeded the safe limit, showing 207.8 micrograms per cubic meter—far above the recommended 60 levels.

