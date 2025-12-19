Delhi air pollution: Over 11,000 vehicles challaned in 24 hours for causing pollution, violating rules Delhi Air Pollution: Police said more than 12,164 metric tons of waste collected and 2,068 kilometers of roads cleaned using machines. Apart from this, over 9,400 kilometers of roads cleaned using machines, water sprinkling, and anti-smog guns.

New Delhi:

Amid 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive in the national capital, more than 11,000 polluting vehicles were penalised in the last 24 hours. As per updates from police, 11,776 vehicles fined in 24 hours for causing pollution and violating rules. Police said more than 12,164 metric tons of waste collected and 2,068 kilometers of roads cleaned using machines. Apart from this, over 9,400 kilometers of roads cleaned using machines, water sprinkling, and anti-smog guns.

3,700 vehicles challaned on the first day

On the first day of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive, more than 3,700 vehicles were challaned, while nearly 570 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were turned back from Delhi's borders, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday.

Joint teams of the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department checked around 5,000 vehicles at key entry points into the national capital on the first day of the crackdown, officials said on Thursday.

At least 3,746 vehicles were challaned in Delhi over the past 24 hours for not possessing valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), while 568 non-compliant or non-destined vehicles were turned back from border points during intensified enforcement.

217 non-destined trucks were diverted

Additionally, 217 non-destined trucks were diverted via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to prevent unnecessary entry into the capital, an official statement said.

The enforcement action coincided with a sharp surge in demand for PUCCs, with more than 61,000 certificates issued between December 17 and 18, indicating increased compliance after the launch of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule.

Sirsa said the figures reflected both strict enforcement and growing public cooperation. He said turning back vehicles at border points has led to a visible reduction in the inflow of outside vehicles, adding that coordination with neighbouring states was crucial for effective regional pollution control.

Strong action taken against polluting vehicles

The Delhi government said the action against polluting vehicles was part of a broader strategy to curb emissions during severe air pollution episodes, alongside measures targeting road dust, industrial pollution and waste management.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Friday, with the 4 pm 24-hour average AQI standing at 374, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 "satisfactory", 101–200 "moderate", 201–300 "poor", 301–400 "very poor" and 401–500 "severe".

