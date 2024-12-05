Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Delhi: 8-year-old child missing for two years reunited with family on birthday

Delhi: The breakthrough came on December 3 when the missing child was traced to Gharonda Specialised Adoption Agency in Govind Puram in neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 8:05 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 8:08 IST
Delhi: 8-year-old child missing for 2 years reunited with family on birthday.

Delhi: An eight-year-old mentally unstable boy, missing for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on his birthday, on Wednesday (December 4). The child went missing from his house on the night of February 15, 2023. His mother lodged a police complaint at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) police station on February 17.

"The entire staff of the NIA police station pursued the case with unwavering determination," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said. "Extensive searches were conducted in nearby areas, bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shelter homes. Despite these efforts, no clue of the child's whereabouts could be established at the time," said the DCP.

The boy was identified by his parents and reunited with them after completing all legal formalities. The emotional moment coincided with the child's birthday on December 3, making the occasion even more special, police said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
