Boy, studying in class 6, found dead in school under suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old child died at a private school in the Vasant Vihar area of southwest Delhi on Tuesday morning. The police suspected the seizure to be the cause of death even as the family claimed the boy was beaten up by his classmate.

As per the sources, police have collected CCTV footage from the school which showed some boys fighting with each other after assembly. The family said, that Prince, a resident of Kudumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, got admission in Chinmaya Vidyalaya through Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. He studied in class six and turned 12 years old on November 3.

Repeated attempts were made but the school did not respond to calls and emails to comment on the matter. The police said that they got the information from Vasant Kunj Fortis Hospital at 10.15 am, stating that Prince had been brought dead.

Foam-like substance was oozing out of Prince's mouth

Upon enquiry and inspection of the body, it was found that there were no marks of injury on the body, however, some foam-like substance was oozing out from his mouth, the police said in a statement. The statement further added that the school students and teachers were being questioned and necessary legal action would be taken accordingly.

'Something is fishy': Prince's father

Prince's father Sagar works as a sewer line worker in Vasant Vihar Society. He said that his son was completely fine when he dropped him at the school and had no medical history. He said, "My son was completely healthy and had no history of fits. He would even play football and was a good player, participating in inter-school tournaments and winning several medals," adding that "something is fishy in the school's and police's theory."

He also claimed that some students told him that Prince fought with a classmate during which he collapsed and school teachers then took him to the hospital. After being taken initially to the Holy Angels Hospital, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Family protests

Demanding a thorough investigation into the child's death, the family members and parents staged a protest outside the school. They also demanded the registration of an FIR into the matter and the arrest of the culprit. A senior Delhi police officer said that the actual cause of death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

(With PTI Inputs)