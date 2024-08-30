Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 7-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Netaji Subhash Place area.

Delhi news: A seven-year-old boy died today (August 30) after being hit by a truck at the Britannia Chowk in northwest Delhi, police said. The driver of the truck has been arrested, they added.

A PCR call was received in the afternoon regarding an accident involving a boy in the Netaji Subhash Place area, a senior police officer said. On reaching the spot, a police team was informed that the boy was taken to the BJRM hospital where he was declared dead.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was crossing the road when he was hit by the truck, the officer said. A case has been registered and the driver of the truck, Shakib Ali (37), a resident of Burari, arrested, police said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

