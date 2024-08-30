Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Delhi: 7-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Netaji Subhash Place area

Delhi news: The accident site was inspected by the police team and the offending vehicle (a Tata 407) was seized, a senior police officer said. The victim was identified as Rajan, a resident of Shakurpur.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 23:35 IST
boy dies in delhi, Delhi news, 7 year old boy dies in delhi, kid dies after being hit by truck in Ne
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 7-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Netaji Subhash Place area.

Delhi news: A seven-year-old boy died today (August 30) after being hit by a truck at the Britannia Chowk in northwest Delhi, police said. The driver of the truck has been arrested, they added.

A PCR call was received in the afternoon regarding an accident involving a boy in the Netaji Subhash Place area, a senior police officer said. On reaching the spot, a police team was informed that the boy was taken to the BJRM hospital where he was declared dead.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was crossing the road when he was hit by the truck, the officer said. A case has been registered and the driver of the truck, Shakib Ali (37), a resident of Burari, arrested, police said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

