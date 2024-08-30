Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court directs to frame charges against Jagdish Tytler in Pul Bangash Sikh killings case

This case pertains to killing of three Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangash and arson in the religious place in 1984. This incident occurred after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 16:32 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jagdish Tytler.

1984 Pul Bangash killing case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today (August 30) directed to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash Sikh Killings case.

The court said that there is sufficient material to frame the charges against the accused Jagdish Tytler. Charges have been framed under sections 143, 153A, 188, 149 etc. read with 302. The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler.

This case pertains to killing of three Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangash and arson in the religious place in 1984. This incident occurred after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

