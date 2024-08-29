DTC bus catches fire in east Delhi's Jagatpuri, all 50 passengers safely rescued | VIDEO

Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
A DTC bus carrying 50 passengers caught fire in East Delhi's Jagatpuri on Thursday morning. All passengers were safely evacuated before the bus was completely engulfed in flames. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning system.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2024 13:04 IST
DTC bus
Image Source : X/IANS DTC bus catches fire in east Delhi's Jagatpuri.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying around 50 passengers was completely gutted by fire in the Jagatpuri area of East Delhi on Thursday morning. Fortunately, all passengers were safely rescued before the fire spread, preventing injuries. The incident occurred at around 9:42 AM, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Cause of fire and eyewitness accounts

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the bus's air conditioning system. The bus was on its way to Seemapuri when a biker noticed smoke coming from the engine and alerted the driver. The driver quickly stopped the bus and instructed passengers to evacuate. All 50 passengers were safely rescued before the bus was completely engulfed in flames.

Traffic disruption and response

The incident led to a significant traffic jam at the Jagatpuri traffic light, affecting the morning commute for many. Traffic police were later able to manage the situation and restore the flow of vehicles in the area.

