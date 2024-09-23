Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Coaching centre deaths: RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO, coordinator get interim bail by Delhi court

The Delhi High Court had transferred the probe into the deaths in the basement of the coaching centre building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2024 16:53 IST
RAU's IAS Study Circle coaching centre
Image Source : PTI/FILE RAU's IAS Study Circle coaching centre

Delhi Coaching centre deaths: A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail till December 7 to RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh in the flooding of the basement of the coaching case which led to the deaths of three civil service aspirants.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount. The judge also directed Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore till November 30 with Red Cross Society, saying that as per the lease agreement of the premises, the accused being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would responsible for any loss claim, and damages to any person or material.

The judge noted that Gupta and Singh were CEO and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, respectively, and were in control of its affairs.

