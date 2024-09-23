Tirupati Laddu row: Former Tirumala Tirupti Devasthanam chairman files plea in SC, seeks retd Judge-led probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

In the latest development, former Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding an investigation into the adulteration in Tirupati ghee and prasadam laddus.

Reddy, in his petition, has demanded to form an independent investigation committee under a retired judge of the Supreme Court. The plea was filed a day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of ghee adulteration at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Naidu has accused the previous YSRCP government of altering procurement procedures for ghee, leading to irregularities. He criticized the YSRCP for appointing board members without proper faith and even selecting non-Hindus.

Ritualistic sanitisation performed

Earlier in the day, a four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple was held.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed that the ritual began at 6 am and went on till around 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices like mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) among others.

Lab confirms adulteration

Notably, the allegations were first levied against the YSRCP regime by CM Naidu. He said that ghee was of inferior quality which included beef and lard (pig fat). The issue took a more serious turn when the TTD reported findings from lab tests indicating the presence of lard (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee. TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao confirmed that animal fat was detected in multiple samples, leading to immediate action against the contractor supplying the adulterated ghee.

