Tirupati laddu row: Four-hour ritualistic sanitisation held at Tirumala temple | VIDEO

A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple is was held on Monday (September 23), temple sources said.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed that the ritual began at 6 am and went on till around 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices like mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) among others.

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will remove the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu earlier announced the formation of the SIT to probe into the alleged incident. Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, the CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations were made that animal fats were allegedly used to make laddus.

"An IG level or above officer-manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons and misuse of power and report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration); there is no compromise," said Naidu.

The CM said nobody has the right to play with people's sentiments.

Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow bans market-bought offerings

Following the controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of the famous Laddu prasad at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Balaji Temple, the effects are now being felt across the country. In response to these concerns, the renowned Mankameshwar Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has taken a decisive step by banning market-bought offerings (prasad). Mahant Divyagiri issued an official notification requesting that devotees bring only homemade offerings or dry fruits for rituals inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum. As per the notification, devotees are now required to bring homemade offerings or dry fruits for rituals inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

