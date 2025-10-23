Cloud seeding likely in Delhi anytime soon as Cessna aircraft departs from Kanpur to Meerut Cloud seeding operations are likely to begin in Delhi within the next three days, depending on weather conditions. A Cessna aircraft from Kanpur has been dispatched to Meerut to prepare for the mission aimed at reducing air pollution.

New Delhi:

Delhi may witness cloud seeding anytime soon as preparations are underway to induce artificial rainfall to combat rising pollution levels. According to the information, a Cessna aircraft equipped for cloud seeding operations has taken off from Kanpur and is headed to Meerut. Sources said that the process could take place anytime in the next three days, depending on suitable cloud conditions. They said the aircraft has been fitted with specialised equipment designed for cloud seeding and is on standby for the mission. The final go-ahead will depend on the presence of adequate cloud cover over Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the cloud seeding operations are ready to take off, with Cessna aircraft and all necessary equipment in place. The pilots are licensed, and authorities are now awaiting the green signal from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to commence operations as soon as clouds form.

What did Sirsa say?

Speaking to the media, Sirsa also highlighted that the project, which aims to simulate artificial rainfall and remove pollutants, depends on suitable atmospheric conditions. He said, "For cloud seeding, clouds are essential. We already have full permission from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and everything is under control. The planes have arrived, including the Cessna, and all the necessary equipment has been installed. The pilots have obtained their licenses. Now, we are just waiting for the green signal from the Meteorological Department to proceed with cloud seeding. We are confident that within the next week, as soon as the clouds form, the cloud seeding operations will be carried out."

"Previous governments only talked; we actually did the groundwork in 7 months: approvals, agreements, MOUs, consultations with scientists and arrangements with pilots and aircraft," added Sirsa.

What is cloud seeding?

It should be noted here that cloud seeding is a scientific technique used to enhance rainfall by dispersing certain substances into the atmosphere that encourage cloud condensation and precipitation. The compounds such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or sodium chloride are usually released from aircraft or ground-based generators into moisture-laden clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water droplets can form, eventually leading to rainfall. The process is often undertaken to tackle drought conditions, improve air quality by reducing pollutants or increase water availability in reservoirs. In recent years, cloud seeding has gained attention in India as a potential measure to combat severe air pollution and water scarcity in major cities like Delhi.

