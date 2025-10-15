Artificial rain in Delhi likely after Diwali after IMD gives green light, says Manjinder Singh Sirsa The first trial is expected to take place the day after Diwali or shortly thereafter, depending on suitable weather conditions. The Delhi government's cloud seeding project -- a major commitment by the BJP-led administration -- has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

New Delhi:

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said Delhi's much-anticipated first trial of artificial rain through cloud seeding will be held after Diwali after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives a green light.

Pilots have completed trial flights for cloud seeding

Sirsa further added that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned. He also said that the aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region.

"The entire setup is ready — from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD's approval," he said.

First trial of cloud seeding expected after Diwali

The first trial is expected to take place the day after Diwali or shortly thereafter, depending on suitable weather conditions. The Delhi government's cloud seeding project -- a major commitment by the BJP-led administration -- has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

Initially scheduled for July, it was delayed due to monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances and now lack of suitable cloud cover. Though the operation was promised to take place before exact

Exact date for cloud seeding not yet been fixed

Diwali, Sirsa now confirm it will likely be conducted afterward. However, the exact date has not yet been fixed. It should be noted that the national capital has been preparing for the artificial rain project in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to assess whether cloud seeding can help reduce pollution and smog during the peak winter season.

Last month, the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for five cloud seeding trials, which are expected to be conducted in northwest Delhi. The project, approved by 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to explore whether artificial rain can be a viable solution to tackle rising pollution levels during the winter months.

The project is being conducted in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the IMD.

With inputs from PTI