Chhath Puja 2023: Liquor shops to remain closed on THIS day as Delhi govt declares 'dry day' | DETAILS

Chhath Puja 2023: The Delhi government on Friday said that a 'dry day' will be observed in the city on November 19 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The order was issued by the Commissioner of Excise, Government of Delhi.

As per the latest order, the order has been issued in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

"The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day," the order reads.

MCD 10-point plan

Meanwhile, to ensure the smooth conduct of Chhath Puja in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formulated a 10-point plan. The Chhath 'Mahaparv', which spans four days, commenced today (November 17) with the Nahay Khay ritual.

The plan includes the construction of ghats and the provision of lights and toilet facilities at ghats, among other things.

Chhath Puja 2023

Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali and is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and by the natives of these states settled in other parts of the country and the world.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer 'arghya' - usually on the banks of rivers and other water bodies - to the Sun God on the last two days, begins on Friday. Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali and is one of the most important festivals for people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

During the festival, devotees keep fasting and offer prayers to the Sun God. Each ritual, from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, signifies deep gratitude for bestowed blessings and prosperity. This festival's importance lies in devotion and thankfulness, as devotees express appreciation for the Sun's role in their lives.