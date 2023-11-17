Chhath Puja 2023: Delhi civic body 10-point plan for smooth conduct of 'mahaparv' | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Chhath Puja 2023: To ensure the smooth conduct of Chhath Puja in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formulated a 10-point plan. The Chhath 'Mahaparv', which spans four days, commenced today (November 17) with the Nahay Khay ritual.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that comprehensive preparations have been made for Chhath Mahaparv, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a 10-point plan for the occasion. The plan includes the construction of ghats and the provision of lights and toilet facilities at ghats, among other things.

Here are 10-point plan outlined by CM Kejriwal

Excellent ghats will be constructed. Arrangements for tents will be made there. There will be provision for lights as people come for Chhath Puja in the morning and at night. Toilet facilities will be provided at every ghat. Arrangements for water are being made. Provisions for ambulances are being made so that there is no trouble in case of any medical emergency. Doctors will also be deputed. As part of the plan, cultural programmes are being organised on people's demand. Ghats are being constructed near people's homes. All MLAs, councillors, ward presidents, organisation secretaries and volunteers to be present at ghats 24x7 to serve people and ensure they don't face any problems.

AAP councillors set up a committee

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that AAP councillors have set up a committee in their respective wards to manage crowds during Chhath puja celebrations at the ghats and local volunteers along with the municipal councillors will help supervise the celebrations.

"All AAP councillors in different wards have set up a committee along with local volunteers to supervise the arrangements and manage the crowds at the Chhath Ghats," Oberoi told PTI while inspecting preparations at Dabari in Dwarka.

According to officials, the MCD has spent Rs 1 crore for preparations of Chhath puja across its 250 wards.

Toxic foam on Yamuna

Delhi Minister Atishi said the toxic foam on the Yamuna will be cleared in the next one or two days and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to stop the release of dirty water in the river. She said that the Arvind Kejriwal government has made arrangements for devotees during Chhath.

"The work of clearing the foam on the Yamuna river is going on. Using boats, Delhi Jal Board teams are spraying chemicals and enzymes to remove the foam, and it will be cleared in one or two days. But I want to urge the Uttar Pradesh government to not release polluted water. The water that is coming towards Kalindi Kunj side of the river is from the Uttar Pradesh barrage," Atishi said.

Chhath Puja 2023

Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali, and is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and by the natives of these states settled in other parts of the country and the world.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer 'arghya' - usually on the banks of rivers and other water bodies - to the Sun God on the last two days, begins on Friday. Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali and is one of the most important festivals for people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

During the festival, devotees keep fasting and offer prayers to the Sun God. Each ritual, from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya, signifies deep gratitude for bestowed blessings and prosperity. This festival's importance lies in devotion and thankfulness, as devotees express appreciation for the Sun's role in their lives.

(With PTI inputs)