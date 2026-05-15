CAQM unveils major anti-pollution push across Delhi-NCR; electric 3-wheelers to become mandatory

New Delhi:

In a sweeping move aimed at cutting vehicular pollution across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a phased transition toward cleaner transport, including mandatory registration of only electric L5-category three-wheelers in the region over the next few years.

Under the new framework, only electric passenger and goods three-wheelers will be eligible for fresh registration in Delhi starting January 1, 2027. The policy will then expand to high vehicle-density NCR districts — including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar — from January 1, 2028. The remaining NCR districts will come under the mandate from January 1, 2029.

‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule across NCR

Alongside the electric vehicle push, CAQM has also approved stricter enforcement measures targeting polluting vehicles. Beginning October 1, 2026, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps anywhere in NCR.

The “No PUC, No Fuel” rule was earlier limited to Delhi, but authorities will now implement it across the entire NCR region in an effort to improve compliance and curb emissions from poorly maintained vehicles.

To strengthen enforcement, petrol stations across Delhi-NCR will be equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These systems will instantly scan vehicle registration numbers and verify whether the vehicle carries a valid PUC certificate before fuel is dispensed.

Major push for cleaner air

The latest directives are part of a broader strategy to combat rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, where vehicular emissions remain one of the largest contributors to deteriorating air quality.

Officials believe the phased electric three-wheeler policy, combined with tighter monitoring of polluting vehicles, could substantially reduce emissions from the region’s transport sector while encouraging faster adoption of electric mobility infrastructure.

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