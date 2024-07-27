Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
  4. Suspicious bag with 'timer bomb' like object found in DTC cluster bus, bomb squad called: Delhi Police

Suspicious bag with 'timer bomb' like object found in DTC cluster bus, bomb squad called: Delhi Police

A bomb scare in Nangloi, Delhi, occurred after a suspicious bag was found on a DTC cluster bus. The Delhi Police received a call about the bag and, upon investigation, discovered an object resembling a timer bomb. The bomb squad has been deployed to the site to handle the situation.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
New Delhi
Updated on: July 28, 2024 0:10 IST
Delhi News
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A timer bomb like object discovered on a DTC cluster bus

A bomb scare was reported in Nangloi, Delhi, after a suspicious bag was discovered on a DTC cluster bus. According to Delhi Police, a call was received about the suspicious bag, prompting an immediate investigation. They said that upon inspection at the site, an object resembling a timer bomb was found inside the bag. Meanwhile, the authorities informed that a bomb squad has been deployed to the incident site.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added) 


