Suspicious bag with 'timer bomb' like object found in DTC cluster bus, bomb squad called: Delhi Police

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A timer bomb like object discovered on a DTC cluster bus

A bomb scare was reported in Nangloi, Delhi, after a suspicious bag was discovered on a DTC cluster bus. According to Delhi Police, a call was received about the suspicious bag, prompting an immediate investigation. They said that upon inspection at the site, an object resembling a timer bomb was found inside the bag. Meanwhile, the authorities informed that a bomb squad has been deployed to the incident site.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



