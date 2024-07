BREAKING: Heavy rain causes flooding in IAS academy basement, several students trapped in Delhi | VIDEO There are reports that some students have drowned due to the waterlogged basement, with one confirmed dead so far.

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Heavy rain causes flooding in IAS academy basement, trapping several students in Delhi Heavy rains in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar have led to severe flooding in the basement of Rao IAS Academy, trapping several students. The fire department is currently conducting a search operation in the flooded basement. Advertisement Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi breaking news Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp