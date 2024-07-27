Delhi: Man stabs girl to death in Dwarka Sector 23, probe underway, say Police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a horrific incident, a man on Saturday stabbed a girl to death over some dispute in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 23, said Police. The deceased girl has been identified as Sneha Nath (21). According to information, both the accused Raj (24) and Sneha belonged to Assam and knew each other.

The Delhi Police said that the accused had also sustained injuries on his hands. The police have launched an investigation.

Stabbing incident in Trilokpuri

In a similar incident, a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour allegedly over electricity theft in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, the Delhi Police said on July 26. On Wednesday (July 24), an argument broke out between members of two families. The family of Surender (51) accused their neighbours- Mahesh (60) and his sons Vikas and Abhay (33)- of stealing electricity from a nearby temple to charge their electric scooter, they said.

According to the Police, the scuffle escalated and during the confrontation, a member of Surender’s family went inside their house and brought a knife. In a fit of rage, he stabbed Vikas and injured his father and elder brother.

Vikas suffered a fatal stab wound to the lower chest and was taken to LBS Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, however, he succumbed to injuries. Mahesh and Abhay also sustained minor injuries in the attack, the officer said. The police said they have arrested Surender, his wife Charanjeet Kaur, and their children, Prem (18) and a minor.

