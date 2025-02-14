BJP alleges Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's UK-born wife Elizabeth Colburn had ties with Pakistan's ISI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gaurav Gogoi to take legal actions against BJP's claims

BJP attacked Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claiming that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, has links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. The party further alleged that he Gogoi asked questions on maritime security in Lok Sabha at the behest of the Pakistan High Commission. Reacting to such claims, Gogoi, the MP from Assam's Jorhat, threatened to take legal action against BJP.

BJP claims Gaurav Gogoi's wife was an ISI supporter

BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok alleged that before marrying Gogoi in 2013, Elizabeth Colburn was an "ISI supporter" and had also worked with Pakistan Planning Commission vice chairman Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. "Did he know about this before marrying her? Was it a strategic marriage?" he asked. "The Congress will have to answer the questions. It is because the Congress has had an anti-national stance since the beginning.

'Malicious and baseless', says Gaurav Gogoi

"The BJP has gone to extreme steps to defame me and my family. Their allegations are malicious and baseless. I will take appropriate legal action," he said in a post on X. Speaking to media, Gogoi also attacked on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he has been "restless" and is having "doubts" about his chair.

"Assam CM's have been restless for past 3-4 months. There have been cases of corruption in his PWD department. These news of corruption has reached Delhi. He's having doubts that his CM's chair might be slipping out of the hand. In this restlessness of saving his chair he's doing that. If he had done work than he wouldn't have to take help of this disillusion and lies. That's his personal issues. We will do out work. We will raise the voice of people," Gogoi told ANI.

Gogoi also asked questions in Lok Sabha such as 'what is the status of coastal maritime security? How many radars have been installed along the Indian coastline and how many more radars do we (the government) want to install there?' the BJP spokesperson said.

