'Awful situation': Priyanka Gandhi urges PM Modi, CM Rekha Gupta to 'clear filthy smog' over Delhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, was returning to Delhi after campaigning in poll-bound Bihar's Bachwara. She said the pollution enveloping the national capital is like a "grey shroud thrown over it".

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital, urging the central and state governments to 'clear the filthy smog' that the Delhiites are breathing.

Vadra, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, was returning to Delhi after campaigning in poll-bound Bihar's Bachwara. In her post on X (previously Twitter), Vadra compared the air over Delhi with that of Wayanad and said that pollution enveloping the national capital is like a "grey shroud thrown over it".

"It’s really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it," she said. "The central and state government need to act immediately, we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation. Year after year the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse."

"Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing," she said, urging the prime minister and chief minister to take immediate steps.

The deteriorating AQI in Delhi

Over the past few days, the AQI has deteriorated in Delhi a lot. On Sunday morning, the overall air quality remained in the 'very poor' following a reduction of speed, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi said wind speed dropped below 8 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, reducing the dispersion of pollutants.

Seventeen monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality with readings above 400. Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 439. Twenty other stations reported 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300, the CPCB's Sameer app showed. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

