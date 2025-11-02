Delhi's air quality back in 'very poor' category, AQI recorded at 371 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast shallow fog for Sunday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

New Delhi:

With smoke and fog reducing visibility across the national capital, Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Sunday morning, slipping into the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 371 at 6 am compared to 218 a day earlier.

According to SAMEER, which provides the hourly update of the National Air Quality Index (AQI) published by the Central Pollution Control Board, most of the weather stations in Delhi recorded 'Very Poor' air quality. Some of the areas in Delhi also recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

Anand Vihar 384

Burari: 410

Chandani Chowk: 407

Ldhi Road: 306

ITO" 307

JLN Stadium: 386

Dwarka Sector-8: 401

Mundka: 401

North Campus: 375

Okhla Phase-2: 377

Pusa: 399

Meanwhile, the neighboring Noida and Gurugram also recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI reading of 348 and 350, respectively.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), shallow fog mixed with smoke was observed across both stations, with visibility reduced due to the combined effect of the two. An IMD weather expert attributed the poor visibility to this fog-smoke interaction, which typically occurs when calm winds and pollution levels remain high.

The IMD has further forecast shallow fog on Sunday morning, while maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.