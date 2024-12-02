Avadh Ojha, renowned educator, joins Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY Avadh Ojha along with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

In a significant development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, renowned educator Avadh Ojha joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. He was welcomed to the party fold by AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at a press conference after joining the AAP, Ojha said he is aligned with the party's ideology focused on the future of children and termed the development of education his biggest ambition. "I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me a chance to work in the field of education in politics," Ojha added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that AAP is doing work in the field of education and Ojha's joining the party will strengthen efforts to strengthen education and "ultimately our nation will be strengthened". Senior party leader and former Delhi Sisodia added that it was a special day and Ojha had been doing good work in education for which he too has dedicated his whole life.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha is among the most renowned teachers in the nation. He serves as a UPSC coach, YouTuber, and educator. He hails from the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. After facing challenges in the UPSC exams, he started teaching at coaching institutes in Allahabad. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when offline classes were suspended, he gained significant popularity on YouTube due to his unique teaching method, which combine historical events, geopolitical trends, and current affairs. He has taught at many renowned IAS coaching institutes in New Delhi. In 2019, he founded IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The previous Assembly elections were held in February 2020. After the election, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a third term. The tenure of 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.

