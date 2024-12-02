Who is Avadh Ojha? Know his academic qualification, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : X Avadh Pratap Ojha

Renowned educationalist Avadh Ojha has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), today, December 2, 2024, in the presence of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has announced that his party will contest the upcoming Delhi elections independently without any alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha is among the most renowned teachers in the nation. His full name is Avadh Pratap Ojha. He serves as a UPSC coach, YouTuber, and educator. He hails from the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. After facing challenges in the UPSC exams, he started teaching at coaching institutes in Allahabad. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when offline classes were suspended, he gained significant popularity on YouTube due to his unique teaching method, which combine historical events, geopolitical trends, and current affairs. He has taught at many coaching institutes, including Chanakya IAS Academy, Vajiram & Ravi IAS, and Unacademy. In 2019, he founded IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra.

Academic Qualification

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi Literature.