Atishi seeks time from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for meeting regarding Rs 2,500 assistance to women Former Delhi CM Atishi has highlighted in her letter that PM Modi had promised during the election campaign that in the first Cabinet decision, a scheme of financial assistance to women would be passed which didn't happen.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday wrote a letter to new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeking time to meet her with the AAP legislative party. In her letter to the CM, Atishi has asked to meet her for a discussion over the Rs 2,500 financial assistance to the Delhi women per month which was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the poll campaign.

Atishi said, "Bharatiya Janata Party leader and country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the mothers and sisters of Delhi in a rally held in Delhi on January 31, 2025, during the election campaign that after the formation of the BJP government, a scheme of Rs 2,500 per month will be passed for them in the first cabinet meeting. He had said - this is Modi's guarantee."

She added that despite the promise, the decision as not taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed Delhi government held on February 20. She added, "The mothers and sisters of Delhi had believed in the guarantees given by PM Modi and now they feel cheated."

Seeking time for the meeting, Atishi said, "The Aam Aadmi Party's legislative party wants to meet you tomorrow - February 23, 2025 - and discuss this issue. I request you on behalf of lakhs of women of Delhi to spare some time from your schedule and give us an opportunity to meet you so that we can put our point before you for taking concrete action on this scheme."