No free electricity, bus rides, mohalla clinics if Kejriwal doesn't return as CM, says Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi on Tuesday hailed Arvind Kejriwal's move to resign from the CM post, saying he has taken the step to seek justice from the court of people.

"People of Delhi will soon elect him as the chief minister as they know if Kejriwal does not become CM, women in the city will not get free bus rides, the mohalla clinics will be closed and the free-electricity scheme will be withdrawn. Delhi needs a CM like Kejriwal," the AAP leader said.

Atishi was speaking outside Delhi LG Vinai Saxena after staking claim to form government in the city.

We have staked claim to form new government and I will protect interests of Delhi people, she added

"False allegations were made against Kejriwal, he was put in jail on fake charges. He trusted me and handed over the responsibility to me," the CM-designate said.

Atishi to be 3rd woman and youngest chief minister of Delhi

Delhi is set to get its third woman chief minister, after Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, as AAP leader Atishi has been chosen to succeed Arvind Kejriwal. Dikshit was Delhi’s longest-serving chief minister, who held the office for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, while Swaraj's tenure lasted 52 days in 1998.

Atishi (43) will be Delhi's youngest chief minister and is also set to become the second current woman chief minister in the country after West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee.

Dikshit was 60 years old when she became the chief minister of Delhi, while Swaraj held the post at the age of 46.

