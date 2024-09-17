Arvind Kejriwal steps down: What next for AAP chief after resignation as Delhi CM?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Atishi and LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigned today, with growing anticipation about his next role within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kejriwal, who vowed not to return to office until cleared of corruption charges. As the party faces significant challenges, including the imprisonment of senior leaders, the focus shifts to Kejriwal’s future strategy.

Kejriwal to focus on party leadership and election campaigning

After resigning from the Chief Minister's post, Kejriwal is expected to take full control of AAP's political strategy. His immediate focus will include reconnecting with grassroots supporters and reshaping his activist image. Party insiders indicate that he will lead campaigns for the upcoming Haryana elections and explore alliances in states like Jharkhand, with possible discussions with Hemant Soren. A comprehensive 100-day action plan is in preparation, featuring padyatras, public meetings, and rallies, with senior leader Manish Sisodia likely to join the efforts.

Atishi named as Delhi’s new chief minister

In a significant development, AAP announced that Atishi has been appointed the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai confirmed that Atishi would hold the position until the next elections. Atishi, 43, was chosen due to her leadership in critical portfolios like finance, education, and PWD, despite competition from senior leaders like Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot. Arvind Kejriwal personally proposed her name, and the party unanimously backed the decision. Atishi’s main responsibilities will include continuing key policies and safeguarding the government’s work from opposition interference.

