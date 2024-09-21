Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
Who gets what in Atishi's Cabinet? Check details of portfolios allocated to Delhi ministers

Key portfolios have been allocated to ministers, with Saurabh Bharadwaj overseeing health and urban development, while Gopal Rai manages environment-related matters.

September 21, 2024
Who gets what in Atishi's Cabinet? Check details of portfolios allocated to Delhi ministers
Who gets what in Atishi's Cabinet? Check details of portfolios allocated to Delhi ministers

Atishi has been sworn in as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi, inheriting a total of 13 departments, including education, finance, and power. Saurabh Bharadwaj has been allocated health and urban development, while Gopal Rai oversees environment-related portfolios. Kailash Gahlot is responsible for transport, and Imran Hussain manages food supply and election duties. Mukesh Ahlawat has been appointed as the SC/ST minister along with additional responsibilities.

India Tv - Atishi's Cabinet

Image Source : INDIA TVAtishi's Cabinet

Leadership transition

Atishi was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, making her the third woman to serve as Delhi's chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony, attended by prominent AAP leaders and officials, signals a significant leadership change as Atishi prepares to lead the party into upcoming assembly elections in February.

Challenges ahead

Atishi faces the challenge of revitalising pending projects and addressing infrastructure issues that have arisen during her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody. Key initiatives, such as the proposed honorarium for eligible women under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' are also on her agenda.

Political context

In her first remarks, Atishi criticised the BJP for allegedly conspiring against Kejriwal and emphasised the need for the public's support to continue AAP's initiatives. She expressed gratitude to Kejriwal for his mentorship and reiterated her commitment to maintaining the party's welfare programs.

Breaking News

