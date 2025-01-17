Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks 50 per cent discount for students in Delhi Metro

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide a 50 per cent discount for students travelling in the Delhi Metro. In his letter, Kejriwal mentioned that both the central government and the Delhi government share the financial burden of the metro services, and thus, they should jointly bear the cost of the discount for students. The AAP chief's letter to the Prime Minister comes days ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi.

Furthermore, Kejriwal also mentioned that the Delhi government is planning to introduce a free bus travel scheme for students to ease their commuting challenges.