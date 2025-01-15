Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal faces potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements as intelligence agencies issue alert

Arvind Kejriwal faces potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements as intelligence agencies issue alert

As per the information, the intelligence agencies have shared specific inputs with the Delhi Police regarding the perceived threat. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal is under the Z+ category security.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Published : Jan 15, 2025 8:47 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 8:47 IST
Arvind Kejriwal faces potential threat
Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi’s former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has come under the radar of a security alert issued by intelligence agencies. According to the alert, there is a potential threat of an attack on Kejriwal, possibly by pro-Khalistani elements. In the wake of these developments, Kejriwal’s security arrangements have been thoroughly reviewed. 

As per the information, the intelligence agencies have shared specific inputs with the Delhi Police regarding the perceived threat. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal is under Z+ category security, which provides the highest level of protection to prominent figures. However, there has been no official statement from either the Aam Aadmi Party or the central government so far on the matter.

More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement