Arvind Kejriwal faces potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements as intelligence agencies issue alert

Delhi’s former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has come under the radar of a security alert issued by intelligence agencies. According to the alert, there is a potential threat of an attack on Kejriwal, possibly by pro-Khalistani elements. In the wake of these developments, Kejriwal’s security arrangements have been thoroughly reviewed.

As per the information, the intelligence agencies have shared specific inputs with the Delhi Police regarding the perceived threat. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal is under Z+ category security, which provides the highest level of protection to prominent figures. However, there has been no official statement from either the Aam Aadmi Party or the central government so far on the matter.

