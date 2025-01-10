Delhi Police detains Class 12 student over last 23 bomb threat emails to schools

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A series of bomb threat emails were sent to schools in Delhi over the last few months.

Delhi Police has revealed startling details in the recent school threat mail case. According to them, a Class 12 student, who has been detained, was identified as the perpetrator behind a series of threat emails sent to 23 schools. The student is a minor. Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

During interrogation, the student admitted to having sent similar threat emails to multiple schools in the past. The police are currently investigating the motive behind these actions. A press conference has been scheduled by the Delhi Police at 12 pm to provide further details on the case and the steps being taken to address the issue.

"The last 23 threat emails received by different schools in Delhi were sent by a 12th-class student. During interrogation, he admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan told the media. Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police said. According to officials, the list includes Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International. The emails claimed that a large amount of explosives had been planted on the school premises.

Authorities are investigating the threats, which are similar to previous hoax bomb threats sent to schools in the city. The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises. "Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read. According to the mail, the sender of the mail knew about the exam schedule and the movement of students inside the school premises.

Training to teachers, staff to deal with bomb threats

In response to the recurring issue of hoax bomb threats causing alarm in schools, Delhi Police also organised a seminar to train teachers and school staff in crisis management. The seminar was organised on December 23 in collaboration with the Education Department, targeting teachers from both government and private schools. The initiative's objective was to equip educators with the necessary skills to address such threats effectively and ensure the safety of students and staff, an official said.

