Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal resigns, Atishi to take over as Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal resigns, Atishi to take over as Delhi Chief Minister

The transition of power is expected to be smooth, with Kejriwal expressing full confidence in Atishi's abilities to lead the government. A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held in the coming days, with party leaders and supporters rallying behind the new CM.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 16:52 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and three-time Chief Minister of Delhi, has officially tendered his resignation. Kejriwal cited personal reasons for his departure but did not elaborate on the specifics. The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as Kejriwal has been a central figure in Delhi politics since his first election win in 2013.

Atishi, a prominent AAP leader and current minister in the Delhi government, has been chosen to take over as the new Chief Minister. Known for her work in education reform and governance, Atishi is expected to continue Kejriwal's policies while bringing her leadership style to the role. Her appointment marks a new chapter for AAP in Delhi.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement