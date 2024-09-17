Arvind Kejriwal resigns, Atishi to take over as Delhi Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and three-time Chief Minister of Delhi, has officially tendered his resignation. Kejriwal cited personal reasons for his departure but did not elaborate on the specifics. The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as Kejriwal has been a central figure in Delhi politics since his first election win in 2013.

Atishi, a prominent AAP leader and current minister in the Delhi government, has been chosen to take over as the new Chief Minister. Known for her work in education reform and governance, Atishi is expected to continue Kejriwal's policies while bringing her leadership style to the role. Her appointment marks a new chapter for AAP in Delhi.