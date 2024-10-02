Arvind Kejriwal's new home finalised, set to vacate CM residence in 1-2 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal seeks the blessings of his parents as he leaves from his residence.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has finalised his new home and is expected to leave the Chief Minister's residence in the next two days. Party sources said Kejriwal has chosen a house in his New Delhi assembly constituency, ensuring convenience and proximity to his constituency.

Convenient location

AAP has sought suitable accommodation for Kejriwal, which will not only enable him to continue his work smoothly but also facilitate travel to the city. The party had earlier confirmed that Kejriwal would leave the CM’s residence soon.

Offers from various locations

A few people from different castes, including AAP MLAs and civilians, offered houses in places like Raksha Colony, Pitampura and Greater Kailash, but Kejriwal wanted a place near his assembly constituency to connect with the people straight.

Official residency application

The AAP has also requested the central government to give government residence to Kejriwal in view of his status as party leader of the party. Kejriwal, who lives with his family, used to live in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, before becoming Delhi CM in 2013.

