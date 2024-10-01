Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'Janata Ki Adalat' in Delhi on October 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is set to address the 'Janata Ki Adalat' program once again on Sunday, October 6, at Chhatrasal Stadium. This initiative aims to provide a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and grievances directly to the government.

The previous edition of this initiative took place on September 22 at Jantar Mantar, where Kejriwal addressed various public concerns. This innovative approach to governance has been a hallmark of Kejriwal's administration since he first assumed office in 2013.

Background of Janata Ki Adalat

The concept of 'Janata Ki Adalat' was introduced by Kejriwal to foster direct communication between the government and the people of Delhi. This program allows citizens to present their issues in an open forum, ensuring that their voices are heard and acknowledged by their leaders. By engaging directly with citizens, the AAP aims to bridge the gap between the government and the populace, making governance more accessible and participatory.

(ANI inputs)