Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'offering' Rs 15 crores to AAP leaders to switch sides, saffron party reacts

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections have concluded, with polling for all 70 seats held peacefully on February 5. The final results are set to be announced on Saturday, February 8. Meanwhile, multiple exit polls have predicted victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), indicating that it is likely to form the next government in the national capital.

Amid the exit poll projections, AAP’s national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded for the first time, raising serious allegations against the predictions. Taking to X, the former Delhi Chief Minister also launched an indirect attack on the BJP, accusing it of attempting to poach AAP candidates to join the party. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Sanjay Singh also echoed Kejriwal's claims.

"Some agencies are showing that the ‘abusive party’ (referring to BJP) is winning over 55 seats. In the past two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls offering them ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they leave AAP and join their party. If they are truly winning over 55 seats, why do they need to lure our candidates? Clearly, these fake surveys have been conducted to create an atmosphere for poaching MLAs. But let me make it clear—none of our people will break," Kejriwal added.

BJP reacts to AAP's allegations

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva reacted to Kejriwal's claims and issued a stern warning to AAP leader Sanjay Singh, demanding that he retract his allegations against the party and issue an apology. If not, he must be prepared to face legal consequences, said Sachdeva. "Sanjay Singh should remember that their Chief Minister, Ms. Atishi Marlena, is out on bail in a similar case involving false allegations of offering money to legislators. Sanjay Singh's accusation that the BJP is trying to lure AAP's MLA candidates with inducements is a result of his desperation," Sachdeva added.

Exit Polls predict BJP's victory

It should be mentioned here that most exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains. On Thursday, exit polls by Axis My India and CNX also projected a significant lead for the BJP.

As per the Axis My India exit poll predictions:

BJP: 45 to 55 seats

45 to 55 seats AAP: 15 to 25 seats

15 to 25 seats Congress: 0 to 1 seat

0 to 1 seat Others: 0 to 1 seat

Meanwhile, the CNX exit poll estimates:

BJP: 49 to 61 seats

49 to 61 seats AAP: 10 to 19 seats

10 to 19 seats Congress: 0 to 1 seat

0 to 1 seat Others: 0 seats

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

More than 60 per cent of the total electorate cast its votes in the Delhi polls on Wednesday, according to the figures on the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App. The polling in all the 70 constituencies began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 66.25 per cent, while the Southeast district recorded the lowest at 56.16 per cent. Among constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 69 per cent while Mehrauli recorded the lowest at 53.04 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

