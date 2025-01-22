Arvind Kejriwal's 7 demands from Centre for middle class ahead of Delhi elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/AAP Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal talked about the problems of the middle class and urges the central government to dedicate the next budget to their welfare.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Today, we appeal to the central government to recognise India's true superpower—the middle class. I announce that AAP will be the voice of the middle class from the streets to the Parliament. We demand that the next national budget be dedicated to the middle class."

Calling it 'tax terrorism, Kejriwal criticises the Centre's tax policies and "People have to pay taxes while they are alive, but now the government has created a situation where they have to pay even after death. Amid this tax terrorism, how can someone even dare to chase their dreams? For a married couple, family planning has become a financial decision. Due to such issues, many Indians are leaving the country. In 2020, around 85,000 people left India for foreign nations. This is a matter of great sorrow for our country."

Kejriwal's 7 demands from Centre

Education budget should be increased from 2 per cent to 10 per cent of the GDP and private schools fees should be capped. Subsidy and scholarship should be given for higher education. Health budget should also be increased to 10 per cent of the GDP and health insurance must be freed from taxes Income tax exemption limit should be increased from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs GST on essential commodities should be removed. Strong retirement plans should be made for senior citizens and they should be given free treatment across the country The discount given to senior citizens in railways should be reintroduced.

