Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP, says will not allow anyone to destroy Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and said he will not allow anyone to destroy the national capital. Duering a press conference, the AAP chief said that the BJP is spreading violence in Delhi ahead of the assembly election and his party is receiving complaints on daily basis. Arvind Kejriwal asked that why does a party or group resort to violence when one thinks it is difficult to win the election by non-violent means.



Saying that the BJP is heading towards its historic defeat all over Delhi, Kejriwal said the police are giving protection to BJP goons in committing hooliganism in the city.

Kejriwal further added that the way hooliganism and violence are being spread by BJP, what Atishi said, these incidents are not limited to her constituency. “They are happening all across Delhi. We have been getting complaints that the BJP is resorting to violence. Why any party or a candidate would do violence? It happens when they see that their win is not possible with peaceful ways, when people don't listen to them. This is the state of BJP in Delhi. The BJP is fast heading towards their historic defeat,” he said.

Kejriwal on Parvesh Verma's statement about Punjabis, said, “I am deeply saddened as a citizen of Delhi and as a former CM. Parvesh Verma questioned the contribution of Punjabis. Are all Punjabis terrorists? Are Punjabis traitors? Punjabis have contributed a lot in the development of the country. Punjabis gave their lives for the freedom of the country. Thousands of Punjabis came to India at the time of partition. This little boy is challenging Punjabis. We oppose it,” he said.