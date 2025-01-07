Arvind Kejriwal claims CBI raid against Manish Sisodia ahead of Delhi polls, BJP calls it 'sympathy stunt'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal along with party leader Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged, citing "reliable sources," that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning a raid at the residence of party leader Manish Sisodia in the coming days. Kejriwal's remarks come at a politically charged time, as elections for Delhi's 70 Assembly seats are expected next month. Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister, is one of the accused in the excise policy case registered by the CBI. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2023 in a money laundering case linked to Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22. He was released in August last year, after spending 17 months in jail.

However, the CBI has not issued any official statement regarding Kejriwal's allegation. In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP convener further claimed that the BJP is going to lose the assembly polls, and the raid and future arrests would be an outcome of the party's "bewilderment".

BJP reacts to Kejriwal's claim

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed the claim, labelling it a "public sympathy ploy" ahead of the Assembly elections slated for next month, where the party reportedly fears a poor performance. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a press statement said Kejriwal's social media post was an "ultimate proof" of his "desperation".

"In the past several days, Kejriwal has tried every possible ploy -- be it the drama over the so-called attack on him, announcement of allowances for women and priests or promise to waive of water bills -- still he sees a clear defeat in the upcoming assembly elections," Sachdeva claimed. The AAP supremo has once again turned to social media out of "political despair" in an attempt to gather public sympathy but Delhi people will not fall prey to his "ploy", he alleged.

Kejriwal claims CM Atishi to be arrested soon in fake case

It should be noted here that last month Kejriwal alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is likely to be arrested in a "fake case" soon. The AAP chief said some individuals were concerned about the government’s recently announced welfare schemes, including the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana.' "Some people have been rattled by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi in the next few days in a fabricated case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders," Kejriwal had posted on X.

(With PTI inputs)

