Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: EC to announce poll schedule today at 2 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place next month.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. The EC will hold the press conference at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, where the details of the election dates will be revealed. The term of the 70-member Assembly will end on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. Delhi has traditionally seen Assembly polls in a single phase.

As per speculations, the polling date for the Delhi Assembly elections could be set for the second week of February. The Union Territory of Delhi comprises a total of 70 Assembly seats, and it is anticipated that the elections will be conducted in a single phase. This announcement will officially kickstart the election process, marking the beginning of an intense political contest in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.

Triangular contest in Delhi

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital. The BJP is keen on ending AAP’s winning streak, while Congress seeks to reclaim its lost ground in the city’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Delhi polls: ECI releases final electoral roll, 1,55,24,858 voters in national capital | Check other details