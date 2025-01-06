Delhi polls: ECI releases final electoral roll, 1,55,24,858 voters in national capital | Check other details

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational photo

The Election Commission of India on Monday released the final electoral roll of Delhi which showed that the national capital has a total 1,55,24,858 voters, 83,49,645 male and 71,73,952 female voters, third gender 1,261.

A press release issued by the office of the chief electoral officer showed, 1,55,24,858 voters (83,49,645 Male, 71,73,952 Female and 1261 Thirdgender) registered in Delhi indicating 1.09% increase over the electors in draft elector roll published on 29.10.2024 (i.e.1,53,57,529).

The gender gap was reduced by 04 points, Elector – Population ratio increased by 02 points; 52, 554 first time electors (18-19 age group) added, during SSR2025 from the date of draft publication, it added.

Eight FIRs filed against 24 people for submission of false documents

Till now, eight FIRs were filed against 24 people for submission of false/tampered documents for obtaining voter ID. CEO, Delhi cautions against submission of false and fabricated documents for getting new voter ID.