Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of calling 'Purvanchalis' as Rohingyas, deleting their votes | VIDEO

Image Source : AAP (X) Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today (December 20) accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda of equating 'Purvanchalis' with Rohingyas and Bangladeshi people, and admitting deletion of their votes in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Taking a dig at the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February, Kejriwal called the saffron party a wedding party without the groom.

"They should tell the name. It's a right of the people to know," he said addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to get the names of Purvanchalis in Delhi deleted from the voters list because they supported the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the elections.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to tell people of Purvanchal that we won't let anyone's name get cut. We respect you and we will give respectful life. If BJP people come to your house, don't tell them your name and don't show your voter ID card. Don't keep any contact with BJP, they might be asking for details from you to cut your name...AAP will go to every Purvanchal person's home and will show this video of Nadda, and will explain how BJP is hatching a conspiracy against Purvanchal people staying in Delhi...".

AAP workers will go door to door to tell Purvachali people about BJP's conspiracy: Kejriwal

"BJP president JP Nadda openly admitted in Parliament deletion of names of Purvanchalis, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The Purvanchalis are being called Rohingyas. How can those who came from UP and Bihar to Delhi and were settled here for 30-40 years be called as Rohingya or Bangladeshi?" he asked.

Kejriwal said the AAP workers will go door to door across Delhi to tell the Purvachali people about the BJP's "conspiracy".

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi and a Purvanchali face of the party, Sanjay Singh, will undertake 'Ratri Pravas" (night stays) at Purvanchali dominated areas of the city to expose the BJP's "well planned conspiracy", he said.

The issue of deletion of votes in Delhi was raised in Parliament by Singh earlier this week. Nadda claimed the names of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are being removed from the voters’ list following the process laid down in the Constitution and asked the AAP if it was winning with their votes.