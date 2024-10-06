AIIMS Delhi medics to hold candle march in support of protesting junior doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

RG Kar doctors protest: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi will take out a candle march on October 9 in support of the protest of junior doctors of RG Kar Medical College, who went on fast unto death on Saturday evening. The junior doctors have been protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

In an official statement, AIIMS said that the resident doctors will be holding a silent candlelight protest march on October 9, at 6 pm from the JLN Auditorium as part of the ongoing demand for justice for the victim of the RG Kar incident.

'Demand swift and decisive legal action'

"The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi stands in unwavering solidarity with the resident doctors of West Bengal, who have courageously initiated a hunger strike demanding justice for Abhaya. We commend their brave decision to take such a drastic step to draw attention to the grave injustice surrounding this horrific incident. This action reflects the deep sense of helplessness felt by resident doctors in the face of inadequate measures to secure justice. We demand swift and decisive legal action to ensure those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice," the statement read.

"The medical fraternity cannot remain silent while one of our own has been a victim of such unspeakable brutality. We urge the authorities to address the demands of the protesting doctors immediately. RDA AIIMS remains steadfast in its support for our colleagues in West Bengal and will continue to work towards ensuring justice for Abhaya.

"We will be holding a silent candlelight protest march on October 9th, 2024 at 6 PM from the JLN Auditorium. as part of our ongoing demand for justice for the victim of RG KAR incident," it said.

Junior doctors begin fast unto death

The junior doctors who are protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, went on fast unto death on October 5, claiming that their demands were not met by the West Bengal government. The doctors had on October 4 begun a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfill their demands as promised.

The doctor said that they would join the duty as promised but would not eat anything. At present, six junior doctors would initiate the fast, he added. The junior doctors began the sit-in after calling off the 'total cease work'.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the second week of August.

