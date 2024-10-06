Mamata orders police to ensure death penalty for culprits over rape and murder of 10-year-old girl in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Minor rape and murder: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (October 6) ordered the state police to register the alleged rape and murder case of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get the death penalty within three months.

While speaking at the Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, Banerjee emphasised that crime has no colour, caste, or religion. "I want the police to register the Kultuli case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months. Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals," the Chief Minister said.

Taking exception to “media trials” in rape cases, Banerjee said these must stop as it could hamper investigations.

10-year-old girl raped and killed

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred in the Krupakhali area adjacent to Mahishamari Haat in Kultali.

It is alleged that when the minor's family went to register a complaint at the Mahishamari police station in Kultali, the police harassed them. Agitated by the incident and the police's behaviour, the people of the area started protesting by blocking the road in Jayanagar, Kultali. During the protest, the angry villagers set fire to a part of the police station.

After massive public outbursts, the police arrested a person whom they considered the main accused. Police said that the accused was being questioned. The investigation into the case is underway.

Man sentenced to death for rape-murder of minor

The chilling incident has raised alarming concern over the rising rape incidents against the minor girls. Earlier on September 26, a Kolkata court sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2023, holding that it was a case of the rarest of rare nature.

On March 26 last year, the girl had gone missing from near her house at Tiljala in south-east Kolkata while she was out on some chores. The police launched an investigation over the missing complaint by her parents but found her body in a nearby flat.

The tenant of the flat was arrested and charged with rape and murder of the girl after post-mortem examination reports confirmed the crimes. The body bore blunt weapon injuries and strangulation marks post-rape, according to the autopsy report.

