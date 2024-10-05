RG Kar case: Junior doctors begin fast unto death in Kolkata, say Bengal govt did not fulfil demands

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Junior doctors protesting in Kolkata

The junior doctors who are protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, went on fast unto death on Saturday evening (October 5), claiming that their demands were not met by the West Bengal government. The doctors had on Friday begun a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfill their demands as promised.

"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues will be holding the fast," a junior doctor said.

The doctor said that they would join the duty as promised but would not eat anything.

At present, six junior doctors would initiate the fast, he added. The junior doctors began the sit-in after calling off the 'total cease work'.

