Delhi: AAP calls LG's prohibitory order 'Tughlaqi Farman', imposed to stop Navratri celebrations

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday targeted Delhi LG VK Saxena for issuing a prohibitory order for six days, calling it a 'Tughlaqi Farman'. Saurabh Bharadwaj raised questions over the timing of such an order stating that it is imposed to stop Hindus from celebrating their festivals like Navratri, and Durga Puja among others. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order.

"Only one news has been circulated all over since yesterday that Delhi Police under LG sir’s leadership has announced a curfew-like situation in most of the parts of Delhi. From October 3, Navratri will begin and people will go out to do shopping, 'Jagran' will be organised, people will visit temples, and events like Durga Puja, Dandidiya, and Ram Lila will be organised. People of Delhi are worried,” Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj asked, "Durga Puja is celebrated all over Delhi, Ram Leela is held, Bhandaars are organised. Does LG want to stop Hindus from celebrating their festivals?"

Saurabh Bharadwaj demands LG's resignation

He added, "This order is laughable and irresponsible; it has been issued to ban the festivals of Hindus, create chaos and harass Delhi people." Hitting out at LG Saxena, Bharadwaj demanded his resignation and termed him incapable of handling the law and order of the city. Bharadwaj said that when elections can be held in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir, why can't celebrate their festivals?

'Even BJP leaders not safe in Delhi': Bharadwaj

As the prohibitory order was issued based on law and order situations, the Delhi Minister said that even the BJP leaders were not safe in the city and cited an extortion message a leader of the party in Uttam Nagar received on Monday night.

