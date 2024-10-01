Delhi: Firing at BJP leader Raman Jot Singh's SUV, threat note from gangster Gogi Mann found | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A threat note was found in BJP leader's SUV

Unidentified miscreants fired on the car of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Jot Singh parked outside a Gurudwara in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. A goon fired on the car of the BJP Sikh leader around 9.30 pm on Monday night and fled after leaving a threat note. Along with 'the last warning', the name of gangster Gogi Maan is also written on the note.

The note read, "...koi security kaam nahi aayegi teri (no security will save you), Last Warning. Gogi Maan Group."

Police said Singh was earlier provided security but the PSO (personal security officer) was withdrawn after a security review.

Footage of CCTV cameras near the gurdwara is being reviewed, they said.

The BJP leader said that a few days ago, he had received a threatening call in the name of Khalistanis from an international number. A complaint was lodged with the police. At present, the police is investigating the matter.

One arrest in extortion case

In another incident, Delhi Police arrested a person for demanding extortion from a businessman in the name of gangster Hashim Baba. Officials gave this information on Monday. Police said that the accused Mohsin Khan (30) had demanded extortion on behalf of a convicted narco smuggler. A senior police officer said that the 40-year-old businessman, who deals in dry fruits in Chandni Chowk, received a threatening call and message on September 9. The caller identified himself as Hashim Baba, lodged in Tihar Jail, and demanded a ransom of Rs 17 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant blocked the number but the accused contacted him again from an international number and repeated the extortion demand and threatened the complainant with dire consequences. Police said that after receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered and investigation was started and Khan was arrested.