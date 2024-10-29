AAP's minority cell president resigns from post ahead of Delhi polls, cites 'growing differences in views'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman on Tuesday (October 29) resigned from his post as president of the minority cell of the party ahead of the Delhi elections, citing growing differences in viewpoints.

This comes hours after Congress councilor Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair and her husband Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed joined the Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarters in the presence of senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

It is speculated that the party can give the ticket to Zubair Ahmed from the Seelampur assembly seat in North East Delhi in the assembly polls which are expected to be held early next year. Upset over the issue, Abdul Rehman has stepped down from the Minority Cell.

'Growing differences...'

In an X post, the AAP MLA said, “I am resigning from the post of President of Minority Cell of Aam Aadmi Party. I have taken this decision in view of the growing differences in my views. I hope that the party and my supporters will understand my step.”

What happened in 2020 polls?

In the 2020 elections, Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls, while AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, and BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not been in power in the capital since 1998 and is making strong efforts to inflict a political defeat on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of the saffron party under whom the AAP has become a national party.

