ED chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

Waqf Board scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (October 29) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (supplementary chargesheet) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. This case is related to purchase of land in the Okhla area for Rs 36 crores.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

The AAP MLA was arrested by the central agency on September 2 hours after the ED reached his home in the national capital for a probe into the money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. He was brought to the ED office and later produced before the Delhi court.

Delhi Waqf Board case

The investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board stems from a 2016 case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Khan, who chaired the board at the time, faces accusations of illicitly appointing individuals to the board, causing financial loss to the Delhi government and allegedly benefitting personally. The ED subsequently initiated a money laundering probe, conducting raids last year on premises linked to Khan and seizing incriminating physical and digital evidence.

